Cross River State Library …when the governed is denied access to knowledge | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over the years, experts have summarised the vital roles that libraries play in the lives of societies, just as they have pointed out what a disservice it constitutes to pay scant attention to these facilities.



Norwegian writer and law professor at the Norwegian Research Centre for Computers and Law, and the Faculty of Law at the University of Oslo, Jon Bing, who was considered a pioneer in international IT and information law gave his opinion this way: “To ask why we need libraries at all when there is so much information available elsewhere, is about as sensible as asking if roadmaps are necessary now that there are so very many roads.”



While Eleanor Crumblehulme, a former library assistant at the University of British Columbia, Canada, elected to summarise the all-time importance of libraries thus: “Cutting libraries during a recession is like cutting hospitals during a plague,” Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry at Boston University, elected to…