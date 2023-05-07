Don’t convert Awka stadium to amusement park, sports enthusiasts beg Soludo | The Guardian Nigeria News



Sports enthusiasts in Awka, the Anambra capital, have called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to deliver a complete stadium with facilities for all association games.

The enthusiasts made the call as Soludo commenced work on the second section of the Awka township stadium.

They said the Awka township stadium was the only sporting arena in the entire capital city and should be improved upon rather than being converted to a tourism or leisure site.

Victor Nwangu, a veteran sports administrator, said the football pitch in the Park A section of the stadium, which currently hosts Nigeria Professional Football League, Nationwide League and other national games, was still incomplete.

Nwangu, an ex-Rangers Int’l, said it was improper that over 18 months after the stadium was inaugurated and approved for Nigeria Football Federation matches, floodlights, scoreboard media centre were yet to be installed.

“I want to thank the government of Anambra for the Awka township stadium which has become the…