NAFDAC solicits stakeholders, public cooperations to rid country of hazardous pesticides | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is soliciting the cooperation of stakeholders and the general public to rid the country of hazardous pesticides.

The agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said this in a Statement issued to newsmen by its resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to her, pesticides are applied both indoors and outdoors for the management of pests, vector-borne diseases, and for crop protection.

Adeyeye said that pesticides are sometimes impregnated in textiles, paints, carpets, and treated wood to control pests and fungi.She said what was worrisome was the toxicity associated with the misuse and abuse of pesticides as it affected food safety and food security.

According to her, the toxicity of pesticides is managed through stringent regulatory activities to reduce severe health implications on humans, crops, and the environment.

She disclosed that this could be achieved…