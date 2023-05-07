Ooni’s hopes Alive Initiative to host mega show for children





The Hopes Alive Initiative for Africa (HAI) has renewed its commitment to improving the lives of underserved community children across Africa. Led by its Deputy Convener, Regal Majesty Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi, the HAI team recently visited Footprints of David’s Art in Ilaje, Bariga, and Dream Catchers Academy in Ikorodu to meet with the founders and support their efforts.

Source: Guardian Newspaper