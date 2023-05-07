Police, local security outfits rescue 58 kidnap victims in FCT | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in collaboration with local security outfits have rescued 58 kidnap victims from some identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the victims were rescued at Udulu Forest, Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

According to her, the bandits/Kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the police, engage the security team in a shootout duel.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims,” she said.

Adeh said the rescue operation was part of efforts by the command’s leadership to sustain joint operation with other security agencies, vigilantes and hunters from the various local…