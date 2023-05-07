Qatar-Nigeria Council urges Tinubu to prioritise economy, security, foreign affairs





The Qatar-Nigeria Business Council (QNBC) has urged Nigeria’s president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to prioritise economy, security and foreign Affairs when sworn in.

QNBC’s president, Mr Olu Millar, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the major concern of Nigerians was to see an end to insecurity and to witness a robust economy and improved international image.

Millar also said the president-elect should evolve proactive measures to revamp the energy, education and healthcare sectors.

“There is a critical need for the incoming president to focus on security, economy, foreign affairs,” he said.

“He should also revamp other sectors such as energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare,” said the statement.

The QNBC president said the insurgency and rising wave of crimes in some parts of the country were major sources of worry to Nigerians.

Millar urged Tinubu to strengthen diplomatic ties and mutual cooperations with key countries around the…





Source: Guardian Newspaper