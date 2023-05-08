APC nominates Akpabio for Senate President — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of the Senate President.

The management of the APC on Monday made the nomination following its decision to zone the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to an official statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka, the zoning arrangement effected by the NWC is as follows: Senate President – South-South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and…