Everton stun Brighton to move out of relegation zone, Fulham hit Leicester for five | The Guardian Nigeria News

Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a stunning 5-1 win at Brighton on Monday, while Leicester’s hopes of survival are hanging by a thread after a 5-3 defeat at Fulham.

Brighton are in the hunt to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history, but a heavy schedule looked to have taken its toll on Roberto De Zerbi’s men as they were torn apart by an Everton side that had not won away since October.

The Toffees had the dream start as Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring after just 34 seconds.

Doucoure’s brilliant volley from Dwight McNeil’s cross doubled Everton’s lead before Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele deflected McNeil’s cross into his own net.

De Zerbi responded by making four half-time substitutions and Brighton peppered the Everton goal but were caught out on the counter-attack when McNeil showed great poise to round Steele to make it 4-0.

Alexis Mac Allister finally pulled a goal back after Kaoru Mitoma’s initial…