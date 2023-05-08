'From the streets of Nigeria to world’s history books', Drogba salutes Osimhen





Côte d’Ivoire and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has saluted Victor Osimhen following his record-breaking goal in Napoli’s 1-0 home win against Fiorentina on Sunday. Osimhen became the highest-ever African goal scorer in Serie A after taking his tally to 47. The Nigeria Super Eagles striker broke the record that was held by former AC Milan […]

