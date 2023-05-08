



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination held on Saturday, May 6. JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed on Monday that the results of the mop-up UTME have all been released. The examination body recently arranged a mop-up UTME for 80,000 candidates who missed the […]

The post JAMB releases mop-up UTME result appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper