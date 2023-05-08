Kaduna LP suspends three candidates, others for alleged anti-party activities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Labour Party (LP), Kaduna State chapter, has suspended its senatorial candidates in the 2023 general election and another frontline member for siding with the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party executive, which it described as illegal and counterfeit.

The suspended stalwarts are the 2023 deputy governorship candidate, Bashir Aliyu; senatorial candidates, Ibrahim Bamali and Michael Auta, as well as other members that attended the Bauchi meeting of the Apapa-led faction.

They were sanctioned at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC), yesterday, in Kaduna, according to the party’s resolution signed by the Spokesman, Idris Yusuf.

Kaduna LP also dissociated from what it termed “the illegal and counterfeit group of the LP led by one Lamidi Apapa.”

The Chairman of LP in Kaduna, it resolved, remains Auwal Tafoki, adding that any other person parading himself in that position is impersonating and may face the wrath of the law.

“All identified…