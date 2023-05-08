Matters arising — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The notion that Nigeria is more of a natural gas-endowed nation than an oil-rich nation has been held widely both within and outside the country. However, the role of the Gas sector in enhancing the growth of the economy through enhanced exports has been largely suboptimal.

The news that Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has been unable to enhance its exports to its various customers is disturbing. Presently the major foreign exchange earner for the country has remained proceeds from crude oil with natural gas playing a second fiddle in this regard. Hence, the potential of the natural gas endowments of Nigeria have remained largely under-achieved.

This background largely explains why the country is currently facing serious challenges in meeting its gas export obligations to its global clients. Lots of issues arise in this regard.

First, the country has been having rigmarole around its perennial incapacity to implement its development plans in the natural gas sector. Gas…