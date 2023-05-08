Senate Presidency: Orji Kalu writes APC NWC, Senators-elect | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has written members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) and 108 Senators-elect of his interest to become the Senate President.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Media Office of the Chief Whip of the Senate on Monday in Abuja.

Kalu, however, refuted the report that South East Senators-elect endorsed him.

According to him, the Senators-elect of the South East only met to make a demand from the President-elect and the party and yet to endorse anyone.

Kalu, in the letters which he personally signed and addressed to each of the NWC members and Senators-elect, said he is offering himself for the position with sincerity of heart, humility and candour.

He explained that his seemingly inactive in the contest of the senate presidency was because of the one month mourning of his late wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attached to the letters of intent is Kalu’s…