50th Anniversary: NYSC restates commitment to national unity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ekiti has urged Nigerians and government functionaries to continually cooperate with the scheme to break the barrier of unity in the country.

The Coordinator, Mrs Mary Chikezie, made the call on Monday at a public rally with youth corps members to commemorate the Scheme’s 50th anniversary at Fajuyi pavilion in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the NYSC scheme, established on May 22, 1973, had been a useful initiative to engage, mould and transform youths in the country.

She added that the number of youths the scheme mobilised, integrated and empowered over the years is an indication that it achieved most of its core objectives.

On measures to counter unemployment in the country, she said that the NYSC promoted among others; self-reliance through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

She noted that the scheme would bring in more diversification in different areas, especially in the area of SAED to create…