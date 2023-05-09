Canada to invest in Ogun agriculture, technology, infrastructure sectors







Poised to strengthen over 60 years of the bilateral relationship with Nigeria, the Canadian Government has indicated an interest in investing in the agricultural and technological sectors of the Ogun State economy. The Canadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jamie Christoff, who stated this at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he paid a courtesy call […]

