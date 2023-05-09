Gbajabiamila tasks NCC on quality telecom service delivery





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to be proactive in delivering quality telecommunications services to Nigerians. Gbajabiamila who gave the advice at a public hearing in Abuja, said that the house was concerned that some areas in the country have no access to mobile telecommunication […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper