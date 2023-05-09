LAUTECH doctors withdraw services over conditions of service, unpaid salaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

Doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State began an industrial action on Monday over poor conditions of service.

The industrial action was called by the hospital’s chapter of the Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and announced by its Chairman, Dr Ayobami Alabi and Secretary, Dr Taiwo Alatishe in a statement.

They stated that the decision was based on a congress resolution arrived at, at the expiration of an ultimatum earlier issued.

The chapter’s MDCAN declared that it had critically observed the situation in the hospital and there was no definite assurance that issues in contention would soon be resolved either partly or wholly.

The association stated that it had made efforts in the past to safeguard the hospital from total collapse and to reposition it for better training, research, and services for which it was established.

It declared as unacceptable the continued non-payment of salaries of its members…