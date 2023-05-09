PDP, Saraki, others congratulate Adeleke on Supreme Court victory | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the serving governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku have congratulated Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The PDP in an official statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba congratulated Adeleke after the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed his election as the governor of Osun state.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court which upheld his election as the duly elected Governor of the State at the July 16, 2022 Governorship poll.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court, the highest court in our Country serves as the ultimate triumph of the Will of the people of Osun State as expressed at the Polling Units, in their resolve to free their State from oppressive, retrogressive and anti-people forces.

“The judgment of the Supreme…