Buhari salutes Ekun on 50th anniversary as Table Tennis Champion | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined former National champion, Waheed Ekun, in celebrating the 50th anniversary of his table tennis national title at the 1st National Sports Festival in 1973.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, commended Ekun, an international table tennis coach, for representing Nigeria at international meets for many years.

He equally lauded Ekun’s contributions to the growth of the sport through his prolific writings, and deep commitment to mentoring athletes and discovering talents as a coach and Olympic instructor.

According to him, the Agbaakin Mayegun of Ibadanland will continue to promote the development of table tennis as well as other sports in the country.

He enjoined Ekun to continue exerting the same energy and excitement exuded 50 years ago before fans, spectators and Gen. Yakubu Gowon, when he was crowned National Champion in the thrilling final with Sunday Eboh.

