Buhari to spend additional week in London ‘at the behest of his dentist’







President Muhammadu Buhari has added an additional week to his stay in London over an appointment with his dentist. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Tuesday evening. The president was supposed to return to the country this week after travelling to the United Kingdom […]

