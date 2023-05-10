Bybit’s User Base Booms, Exceeds 15 Million with a 50% Increase in Mere Months￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, announced a 50% increase in its global user base, growing from 10 million users in Q3, 2022 to 15 million to date. Bybit has released next-level products to create a winning streak — just like the Oracle Red Bull Racing car showpiece in its new Dubai office.

Bybit announced the grand opening of its global headquarters in Dubai on April 18th, signaling its large investment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The opening of the new headquarters is part of the company’s broader strategy to build on its position as the second-largest crypto exchange in the region.

Bybit has attracted new users through a range of products, suiting all types of investors. Those more interested in earning yield can now take advantage of Bybit Lending, which launched May 2 and has seen lenders earn triple-digit APR. And lenders’ capital is protected as…