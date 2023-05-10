Efficacy Construction Company appoints record setting stock-broker as its chairman board of directors







Leading Real-Estate Company, Efficacy Construction has appointed Mr Michael Itegboje as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, at its just concluded Board of Directors and Management Team Retreat. The event which took place on Saturday, 29 April 2023 saw the appointment of Mr Michael Itegboje, a veteran stockbroker and astute investor, as the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper