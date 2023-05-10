How public trust was kidnapped at Nasarawa governorship poll | The Guardian Nigeria News

The people of Nasarawa State, like every other Nigerians in the 28 states where elections were held for the Governorship and Houses of Assembly seats, filed out in their numbers and exercised their rights as provided for by the constitution, and extant laws of the electoral body, by voting for candidates of their choices on Saturday March 18, 2023.

As it were, the exercise went peacefully, uninterrupted, with all amount of enthusiasm from the electorates without any rancour or political upheavals that used to accompany the exercise of this nature in the past. And this was largely due to the introduction of BVAS technology into the electoral process. Nigerians, especially the people of Nasarawa state, were quite hopeful that their votes would count, and their candidates would win.

In Nasarawa state, political parties field candidates for the top job of the governor of the state. The major political parties were the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), which fielded the incumbent…