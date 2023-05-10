Nigeria Builds Momentum for a Trans Fat-Free Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Statement from Dr. Renu Garg, Senior Vice President of Cardiovascular Health at Resolve to Save Lives

NEW YORK, USA, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- “We congratulate Nigeria on the passage of its new best practice trans fat elimination policy, which will save approximately 1,200 lives per year. As the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria has set a powerful example for other African nations that wish to protect the heart health of their people and reach for a trans fat-free Africa.

“Not only would passing best practice policies help to reduce the burden of heart disease throughout Africa, but it would inhibit the dumping of unhealthy foods into Africa as the rest of the world passes policies to ban the toxic food additive. Already, nearly half of the world’s population is covered by trans fat free policies.

“This regulation is the result of years of work and partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health; Nigerian National Agency for Food…