Non-oil exporters receive N144 billion rebates in 14 months | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Repatriates $1.7b, sell $790m at I&E window this year

•Dangote, Emefiele, Sanwo-Olu seek better deal for external sector

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed a total of N144 billion to exporters of semi and finished commodities as rebates in the life of the RT200 Programme.

Last quarter alone, the exporters were paid a total of N25.04 billion or about an eightfold year-on-year increase. The non-oil rebate scheme, a major pillar of the RT200, took off in the first quarter of last year with exporters receiving a total incentives of N3.23 billion.

For a dollar repatriated and sold at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window for third-party utilisation, exporters are given N65. Foreign exchange (FX) repatriated for own use through the official window attracts N35 per dollar.

At the RT200 Non-oil Summit, another leg of the programme, held in Lagos yesterday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, described the scheme as a phenomenal success story in the effort to…