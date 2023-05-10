Protecting critical national assets vital to Nigeria’s development – says Aregbesola | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has admonished security stakeholders in Nigeria to make sure that they do everything to protect the country’s critical national assets.

Aregbesola said this while speaking at the Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI) and the National Protection Policy and Strategy (NPPS) 2023 Validation workshop in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the former governor of Osun State, safeguarding Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructure will help to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

“We expect a fantastic outcome, so your contributions in this workshop must come out of your experience in areas we believe are critical to the well-being and security of Nigerians.

“Whether with this government or the incoming administration, the Federation Executive Council will find out if this document has gone through critical evaluation and contribution before approval,” he said.

Aregbesola told the attendees that because the CNAI…