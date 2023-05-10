Sudan war : JAMB to provide support for integration of returnee students into Nigerian varsities | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will provide the necessary support to ensure that Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan are integrated into the nation’s universities.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja when the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, led others to the exam body’s headquarters to discuss modalities for integrating the affected students into tertiary institutions in the country.

Oloyede, who empathized with the students, commended NIDCOM for the effective handling of their evacuation, adding that JAMB would ensure the desired support.

“What we will do is that we will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system,” Oloyede said.

The JAMB boss, however, called on the students not to tread the path of those who returned to the country…