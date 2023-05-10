



The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has further adjourned pre-hearing in the petitions filed by Mr Peter Obi and his Labour Party until May 17. The panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned after parties agreed on time to exchange processes and responses. Tsammani said parties have agreed that the matter be adjourned . “On […]

The post Tribunal adjourns Obi's petition against Tinubu till May 17 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper