Zelensky demands faster support on EU chief’s symbolic visit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukraine warned Tuesday it needs more and faster support from Brussels, including a clear path to EU membership, as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made her latest visit to Kyiv.

Von der Leyen was in town to mark Europe Day, which promotes peace and unity on the continent and falls on the same day that Kyiv’s foe Moscow celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Standing alongside the European Commission head, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the EU to speed up ammunition deliveries, lift “unacceptable” restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports and begin talks on Ukraine’s EU accession.

“The time has come to remove the artificial political uncertainty in the relations between Ukraine and the EU,” Zelensky told a joint press conference.

“The time has come to take a positive decision on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU,” he added.

Von der Leyen is to hand EU member state leaders a report in…