EXO’s Kai Quietly Enlists in Mandatory Military Service — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oke Odunmorayo

11 May 2023   |  
1:11 pm

EXO’s Kai, also known as Kim Jong-in, is set to quietly enlist in the South Korean military today, marking the start of his mandatory military service. The news of his impending enlistment came as a shock to many fans, as well as to Kai himself.

Kai, who is widely considered one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry, has been a member of the popular boy band EXO since their debut in 2012.

Over the years, he has…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

