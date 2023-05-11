EXO’s Kai Quietly Enlists in Mandatory Military Service — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oke Odunmorayo
EXO’s Kai, also known as Kim Jong-in, is set to quietly enlist in the South Korean military today, marking the start of his mandatory military service. The news of his impending enlistment came as a shock to many fans, as well as to Kai himself.
Kai, who is widely considered one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry, has been a member of the popular boy band EXO since their debut in 2012.
