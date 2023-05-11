Finland footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children: rescuers







Some 27 young people, most of them children, were injured in Finland on Thursday when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road, rescuers said. “Approximately 27 youths, mostly minors, have been injured, to varying degrees,” the Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, near the capital Helsinki, […]

