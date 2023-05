A high school teacher is to face trial this autumn in France after setting fire to his pupils’ English exam papers to protest at the state education system. Victor Immordino, 29, risks 10 years in jail and a 150,000-euro ($160,000) fine for setting 63 tests alight outside a Paris vocational school on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper