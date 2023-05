Nigeria’s Under 17 team, Golden Eaglets have crashed out of the ongoing Under 17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria. The team lost 1-2 to their Burkina Faso counterparts in the quarter finals of the event at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Thursday.

