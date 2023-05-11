Pakistan deploys security forces to quell riots over ex-PM Khan’s arrest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Security forces patrolled streets across Pakistan on Thursday and detained supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, following violent protests over his arrest on corruption charges.

Khan’s arrest on Tuesday was the culmination of months of political crisis that saw the ousted leader wage a campaign of defiance against the powerful military.

The arrest has enraged supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. For two days, thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest around Pakistan, and violent clashes with security forces have erupted.

At least nine people have died in protest-related incidents, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police officers have been injured and more than 2,000 people arrested across the country, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, police added.

At least seven officials from PTI’s central leadership accused of orchestrating the riots were also detained.

On Thursday, police with batons and riot shields were…