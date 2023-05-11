Senate panel Chair urges incoming administration to allocate 10 percent of National budget to health sector





within first budgetary year As NASS pledges to ensure transmission of Public Health Emergency Bill to President Buhari for assent The Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe has called on the incoming government to increase the health budget to a minimum of 10 percent within the first year of budget and upgrade it […]

