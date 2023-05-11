Sudan crisis: JAMB to support integration of returnee students into varsities | The Guardian Nigeria News

• As 136 new evacuees arrive Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will support integration of Nigerian students evacuated from crisis-torn Sudan into the nation’s universities.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in Abuja, when Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, led some officials to JAMB headquarters.

This came as another batch of Nigerians stranded in Sudan arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The evacuees, 136 in number, arrived aboard a Tarco Aviation aircraft, via Port Sudan, at 9:30 a.m.

Oloyede, who empathised with the students, commended NiDCOM for effective handling of their evacuation promising: “We will provide necessary infrastructure, necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system.”

The JAMB boss, however, urged the students not to tread the path of those who returned to the country over a…