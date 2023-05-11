We’ll participate in the Ondo council polls, says PDP





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has revealed that it will fully participate in the forthcoming local government polls scheduled to hold on December 16, 2023. According to the party, its decision to partake in the electoral process was taken after extensive consultation with its leaders and members. The chairman of the party […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper