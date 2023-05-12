2023 U-20 W/Cup: Nigeria's Flying Eagles to face Argentine club, Colombia in friendly





Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on Colombia and an Argentine local club side Almirante Brown in friendly games ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on their Twitter on Friday. The Flying Eagles will take on Almirante Brown on Friday night (today) before facing Colombia on Tuesday, […]

