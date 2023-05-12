Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation showcases commitment to healthcare at Africa-UK Health Summit | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare, was a key sponsor at the Africa-UK Health Summit, which held, recently, in London.

The Africa-UK Health Summit is a prestigious yearly event that brings together key stakeholders to facilitate dialogue and partnerships aimed at addressing Africa’s pressing health challenges.

The Foundation’s sponsorship of the summit demonstrates its commitment to advancing healthcare in Africa and promoting collaborative efforts that lead to positive outcomes for African citizens.

Speaking during the summit at a session on ‘Health financing and the role of business’, the Chairman of the Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, stated that the per capita spend of African governments on healthcare was insufficient to address the complex healthcare challenges facing the continent,…