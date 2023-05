A suspect Ade Segun has been arrested for planning his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends and demanded N2,000,000 from his parents in Warri, Delta State. Delta State police spokesperson Bright Edafe in a tweet said the names of the suspect’s friends were given as Precious and Nonso. Edafe disclosed that Precious and Nonso […]

