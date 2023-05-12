Cyclone Mocha heads for Myanmar, Bangladesh | The Guardian Nigeria News

Myanmar and Bangladesh deployed thousands of volunteers and ordered evacuations from low-lying areas on Thursday as the Bay of Bengal’s first cyclone of the year approached.

Cyclone Mocha is forecast to make landfall on Sunday along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, according to India’s meteorological office, packing winds of up to 175 kilometres (108 miles) per hour.

The office predicted a storm surge of between two and two and a half metres (6-8 feet) for the low-lying coastal region, which on the Bangladeshi side is home to sprawling camps hosting hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Thar Tin Maung, 60, was moved from his village in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to the town of Sittwe in preparation for the storm.

“As it is located at the entrance to the river, our village can’t even resist a small storm,” he told AFP.

“There will be some people who cannot move out from the village and I am worried about them.”

In nearby Pauktaw town, Kyaw Kyaw Khaing said around…