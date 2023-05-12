Group emphasises importance of leadership training to organisational goals | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Muslim Congress (TMC) has emphasised the importance of leadership workshops to the attainment of organisational goals. The Amir of TMC, Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Bangbala said this at the opening of the 2023 National Leadership Workshop (NLW) organised for national, state and local government executives of the organisation.



Bangbala, who stressed that the workshop was critical to the TMC’s lifelong vision of societal reformation, said the programme marked another significant step forward in the relentless quest to develop a continuous improvement mindset across the rank and file of the organisation.



The two-day hybrid event with the theme: ‘Attaining Organisational Resilience’, attracted participants from nine states of the federation, namely; Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Edo, Niger, and FCT, Abuja, including the host State, Lagos.



In an address, Alhaji Bangbala said; “The yearly National Leadership Workshop (NLW) is an essential part of our mission at The…