





The Lagos State Government has re-sealed 12 buildings in the Banana Island area of the state while also removing two other illegal fences. General manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki announced this on Friday. Oki said the affected structures were sealed as a result of the failure of their developers […]

The post Lagos government re-seals 12 buildings in Banana Island appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper