Out-of-school children: Ortom attributes reduction to UNICEF | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has attributed the reduction in out-of-school children in the state to efforts of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Ortom said this when the UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, and other staff of the organisation visited Makurdi.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, said that he could proudly say that the issue of out-of-school children had been tackled.

He said that currently, the state was not experiencing the challenge except for the children who were displaced and were presently taking shelter in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“Except for the children in IDP camps who are out-of-school, you cannot find any child of school age that is not enrolled in school in the state.

“This is made possible because of our collaboration of UNICEF with the state government.

“UNICEF has done a lot for the people of the state in so many areas of human endeavor. The organisation is…