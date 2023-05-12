Pakistan ex-PM Khan arrives in court after unlawful arrest — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan appeared at court for a bail hearing on Friday, after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country.

“Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

Khan was ordered to remain in the bench’s custody under police protection for his own safety until Friday’s court appearance.

He arrived in a high-security convoy at Islamabad High Court, where hundreds of police and paramilitary troops have been deployed.

The government has vowed to re-arrest Khan should he be denied bail, setting the stage for more unrest.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan’s government and powerful military who he blames for pulling him from power.

He has accused senior military and…