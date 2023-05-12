Presidential election: Apapa orders Labour Party lawyers at Tribunal to report to him | The Guardian Nigeria News

The acting chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has directed the party’s lawyers at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja to report to him.

Apapa issued this directive on Friday while he also said that he is now in charge of the Labour Party because a court affirmed his position as the acting chairman on the same day.

He also directed the party’s legal representatives in the presidential election tribunal to meet with him so as to brief him within 48 hours.

“I am so pleased that justice has taken place today because under normal circumstances, we will begin to doubt but today, we’re happy that the judge has acted broadly and reasonably,” Apapa said.

“There’s no doubt that I am now in charge. It has now been confirmed by the court that I have the right to be in charge until another order is taken place.

“As of today, I am the acting chairman of the party and anybody who parads himself apart from myself is acting…