A Sharia Court in Kaduna has ruled that a dowry be returned as part of a divorce process. The decision was made by Judge Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, that Fatima Muhammad must return the N80,000 dowry she received in exchange for a divorce. Fatimoh Muhammad made her desire known and filed for a divorce in which […]

