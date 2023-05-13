2023 Hajj: Cleric cautions prospective pilgrims against unholy behaviours | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, the Chief Imam of Area 10, Garki, Abuja Jumma’ah Mosque, has cautioned prospective pilgrims against unholy behaviours in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Yolawi gave the caution in his Jumma’ah sermon entitled: “The Significance of Pilgrimage in Islam,” on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to join their counterparts from around the world to perform this year’s hajj.

NAN also reports that National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will commence the transportation of the prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on May 21.

The cleric, who described hajj as an act of devotion, enjoined the pilgrims to fear Allah and exhibit good conduct throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

“I will like to call on our pilgrims to fear Allah, do what is expected of them and become good ambassadors of Islam and our country, Nigeria.

“It’s very unfortunate that some of our pilgrims…