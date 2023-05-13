



Nottingham Forest earned a potentially priceless point in their fight for Premier League survival in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with Taiwo Awoniyi grabbing a brace for the former two-time European champions. Raheem Sterling scored both goals for Chelsea, whose winless home run stretched to six games. Steve Cooper’s Forest team, […]

The post Awoniyi nets brace in Nottingham Forest, Chelsea stalemate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper