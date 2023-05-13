Blockchain, Telecom, Economic Freedom And African Leadership In Global Adoption Agenda – Insights from Oyedeji Oluwoye | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyedeji Oluwoye, Co-founder and CTO at Canza Finance, was a Network Planning Engineer within the AT&T TP&E Global Technology and Implementation Team. His experience spans international and domestic designs, analysis, and modification of network components and architecture, supporting the wireless and wireline infrastructure.

MoveMint recently spoke with him about his involvement in the Blockchain industry since 2015. In this interview, he shares his insights on the intersection between Blockchain technology and telecommunications, the role of Africa in the global Blockchain adoption agenda, Web3 Policy, and the potential benefits of Blockchain technology for economic development in Africa.

Background and Entry Into Blockchain

For some years, he was in charge of the capacity management of AT&T network transport products in India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. As a Telco engineer and computer Scientist, Oyedeji is a foremost advocate of Blockchain…